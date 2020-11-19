Dakota County Library locations are open Saturdays from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. in addition to weekday hours for express library services. All locations are open the following hours:

- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

- Saturdays: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Customers can visit the library to pick up holds, find and check out items or use a computer, printer, scanner, copier or fax machine. Safety guidelines must be followed while in the library, including wearing a face mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.

Additional library services include online library card registration, access to e-books and virtual programs.

For more information and library updates, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library, search covid.

