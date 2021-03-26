Dakota County Library is among 30 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the Institute of Museum and Library Services announced March 18. Dakota County Library is the only finalist from Minnesota.
The medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.
“It is such an honor for Dakota County Library to be recognized as a finalist for the IMLS National Medal,” said Margaret Stone, director of Dakota County Library. “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and talent of our staff and community partners, who have helped us reach for the library’s vision of being a catalyst, connector and partner to empower residents and help build a successful community.”
Winners will be announced in late spring. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual ceremony this summer.
“The revival and reinstitution of the National Medals by IMLS is another signal of recovery and renewal in the nation’s very challenging — but very hopeful — times,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “We are celebrating not only the ongoing excellence of the best of our museums and libraries, but their extraordinary efforts through the pandemic, the recession, the racial justice protests, and national divisions to serve, heal and bring together our communities. Congratulations to all 30 finalists.”
To celebrate this honor, Dakota County Library community members are encouraged to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media as part of the Share Your Story campaign on March 31, using the #IMLSmedals and #LibraryWednesday hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit www.imls.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.