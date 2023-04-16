gen dc lwv pollinators

League of Women Voters member Carrie Wendel and her children have planted for pollinators at their home in Dakota County.

 Photo submitted

The League of Women Voters is promoting the planting for pollinators, which they say pays a huge dividend. 

“Without pollinators, we don’t eat,” said Debbie Nelson, LWV-Dakota County. “It’s as simple as that. And at the moment, large numbers of pollinators are dying.” 

