The League of Women Voters is promoting the planting for pollinators, which they say pays a huge dividend.
“Without pollinators, we don’t eat,” said Debbie Nelson, LWV-Dakota County. “It’s as simple as that. And at the moment, large numbers of pollinators are dying.”
Some committed volunteers from Dakota County LWV chapter recently undertook a project to bring pollinator and native plantings awareness to the community. Volunteers have a vested interest in the future for the next generations.
They said the League Of Women Voters Minnesota is helping to get this important message out to Dakota County residents.
Birds, bees, moths, flies, butterflies, and other insects help ensure the world eats. Scientists estimate that about 75% of the world’s flowering plants and about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on these pollinators to produce. Despite their importance, pollinator populations around the world are declining. The reasons, according to the National Park Service, are habitat loss, non-native plant species, pesticides, climate change, and disease.
Most homes and apartments are surrounded by turf instead of the native grasses, flowers, and trees that pollinators need. To give pollinators more places to live and feed, people need to add plants and trees that are native to the area and skip the pesticides.
Information on choosing, buying and planting native plants and on obtaining grants to help with the cost of a native gardens or patio plantings can be found at the LWV-Dakota County website: lwvdakotacounty.org.
The League of Women Voters of Dakota County is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences policy through education and advocacy. The group meets monthly and also hosts candidate forums, issue forums, and other events.
