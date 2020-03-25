Dakota County launched a COVID-19 public health hotline on Tuesday, March 24 to answer questions residents have about coronavirus. The public health hotline supports the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotlines that are receiving hundreds of calls a day.
Dakota County’s COVID-19 hotline number is 952-891-7834. It is open Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotlines will remain open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
For more information about school and child care questions call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. Health questions can be answered by calling 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.
