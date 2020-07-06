Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.