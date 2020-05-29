Dakota County has implemented a nighttime curfew for all public places, including streets, from 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday in response to riots, fires and widespread property damage in Minneapolis and St. Paul following the death of George Perry Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.
Dakota County Board Member Joe Atkins said in an email that there is a well-founded belief by Sheriff Tim Leslie and Dakota County leaders that a heightened risk of significant harm to local residents and businesses exists.
With both the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul ordering curfews beginning at 8 p.m. today, Atkins said this local risk is enhanced.
"As we experienced last night, much of the destruction and violence is occurring under covering of darkness," he said. "Damage in Dakota County last night stretched from various buildings on Robert Street in West St. Paul to Dakota County's Western Service Center in Apple Valley."
At the service center, there was significant fire and water damage, along with broken windows, he said.
Two individuals were arrested following a perimeter search by Apple Valley Police.
"Thank you to all those first responders from various cities who came to the aid of their neighboring communities last night," Atkins said.
During the hours of the curfew, all people must not travel on any public street or in any public place. All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the county, city, state or federal jurisdictions are exempt from the curfew.
Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, experiencing homelessness and having to travel to and from employment are also exempt.
A violation of the emergency declaration is a misdemeanor offense and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or no more than 90 days jail time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.