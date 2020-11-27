All new property owners (or qualified relatives) who changed residences during the past year and use the residence for homestead before Dec. 1, 2020, must apply for homestead status with their county assessor by Dec. 15.
Property owners or qualified relatives who want to classify property as homestead that was not classified as homestead in the past must apply with the Dakota County Assessor’s Office to receive homestead for property taxes payable in 2021.
For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse. For residential property, a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew or niece.
Once the homestead classification has been granted, no further applications are necessary, unless requested by the county assessor. Only new applicants must file if they have not already done so.
Applications can be completed online by visiting www.dakotacounty.us and searching homestead application, or by calling Dakota County Assessing Services at 651-438-4200.
Property owners who sell their home, move or no longer qualify for the homestead classification are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the homestead’s change in status. Failure to do so is punishable by recalculation of tax as non-homestead, in addition to a penalty equal to 100 percent of the homestead benefits.
For more information, contact Assessing Services at 651-438-4200 or assessing.services@co.dakota.mn.us.
