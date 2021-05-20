The HOA Leadership Network is a nonprofit organization that connects and supports board members of townhomes, condominiums, and cooperatives through information, education, and collaboration. It holds twice-monthly online meetings on important HOA leadership topics.
On May 25, the meeting topic will be Tree and Shrub Management with Chris Naselli, senior arborist with Rainbow Treecare. On June 8, B. J. Battig, Dakota County risk manager, will speak about HOA Emergency Preparedness. On June 22, the topic will be HOAs in the Metro Housing Market with Christopher Galler, CEO of MN Realtors.
More information is at the website at hoaleadershipnetwork.com, email info@hoaleadershipnetwork.org or call Lynn at 651-308-1461.
