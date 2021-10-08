The Dakota County Historical Society will host the virtual presentation “Native Lacrosse” by John Hunter, Winnebago/White Earth Ojibwe and co-founder of Twin Cities Native Lacrosse, on Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
Hunter will present the history of the oldest team sport in North America: lacrosse.
Hunter was raised in Minnesota and graduated from Stanford University. In 2014, he co-founded Twin Cities Native Lacrosse and began facilitating community games as well as doing outreach about the Native American history of the game. For over 20 years, he has played and/or coached lacrosse at every level, from youth to high school to college, and semi-professional leagues.
Registration is required to receive a link to the presentation invite and passcode. While the event is offered for free, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 has had on historic sites.
The Mendota After Hours presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Sibley Historic Site, a nonprofit organization that provides financial and volunteer support for the interpretation, development and preservation of the Sibley Historic Site.
