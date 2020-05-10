The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual concert Saturday, May 16, at 3:30 p.m. The concert will be live-streamed via social media from the LeDuc Historic Estate’s parlor. For more information, visit www.dakotahistory.org/events. Proceeds from the event will help offset the loss of event revenue for the LeDuc Estate.
On March 16, the Dakota County Historical Society closed its three historic sites to the public as shelter in place orders were implemented across the country. To help bring joy to households across the country, a virtual concert will be played by the New Pearl Buttons using music composed from the 1800s.
Throughout the concert, silent auction prizes will be available for viewers to bid on. To encourage donations, there will be multiple opportunities to win a non-expiring behind-the-scenes tour of the LeDuc Estate when the site opens to the public.
Donations will be accepted from now until the event concludes via the DCHS website. To donate, go to www.dakotahistory.org/donate-now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.