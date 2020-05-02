The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual book club for “In the Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson on Thursday, May 14. The discussion is offered for free with required registration at www.dakotahistory.org/events to receive the meeting room invite and passcode.
While it’s a free event, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they stay closed into May, per Gov. Tim Walz’s order.
Set in 1933 Berlin, William E. Dodd became America’s first ambassador to Hitler’s Germany. Dodd and his family, which includes his wife, daughter and son, make their trip to Germany where the parties and pomp entrance them, especially the children. As evidence of Jewish persecution mounts, confirmed by chilling first-person testimony, Dodd telegraphs his concerns to the State Department back home.
DCHS board of trustee Leslie Greaves-Radloff will lead the discussion. Registrants are encouraged to have read the book by the time of the discussion and be prepared to discuss the book.
