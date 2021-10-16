The Dakota County Historical Society will host the annual Sibley Haunting at the Sibley Historic Site, 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 6 p.m.
Tours are offered at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. and will last 45-minutes.
Groups will depart by flashlight to the dimly-lit Faribault House basement and then on to the Sibley House. While there, people will walk through the houses and meet “ghosts” from the 1890s, when the Sibley House was used as an art school and studio. Visitors are invited to enjoy the s’mores by the campfire behind the Faribault House either before, or after, a tour.
Admission to the Sibley Haunting is $10 a person, or $8 for students and members of the DCHS, Minnesota Historical Society, and the Friends of the Sibley Historic Site. Each tour is capped at 15 people. To register, visit www.dakotahistory.org. Pre-registration is not required, but without it, a spot cannot be guaranteed.
