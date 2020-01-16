The Dakota County Historical Society will host a Burns Night Scotch Tasting on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the LeDuc Historic Estate from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission to the event is $45 per person, or $40 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society.
The LeDuc Historic Estate is at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings. Registration is limited, so contact the LeDuc Estate at 651-438-8480 to reserve a spot. For more information, or to reserve online, visit www.dakotahistory.org.
Robert Burns is a widely celebrated figure in Scotland and in the Scottish diaspora. The tradition of Burns Night is a celebration of Scottish culture and Burns’ poetry, along five choice single malt Scotch whiskies paired with food. Bagpipe music performed will be performed by Dunquin.
DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
