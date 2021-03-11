The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual book club discussion with author Sheila O’Connor on her book “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fictions” Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

While registration for this event is free, donations are encouraged to offset the cost of hosting virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. No account is required to view the presentation once the link is received. Contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org/events to reserve a spot.

In an ambitious blend of fact and fiction, including family secrets, documents from the era, and a thin, fragmentary case file unsealed by the court, O’Connor tells the story of V, a talented 15-year-old singer in 1930s Minneapolis who aspires to be a star. Drawing on the little-known American practice of incarcerating adolescent girls for “immorality” in the first half of the 20th century, O’Connor follows young V from her early work as a nightclub entertainer to her subsequent 6-year state school sentence for unplanned pregnancy.

Founded in 1939, DCHS preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 3rd Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.

