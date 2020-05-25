The Dakota County Historical Society is seeking public input for a new publication about family-favorite recipes during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The public is encouraged to submit their favorite pandemic recipe, along with a photo of themselves, or their family, and a brief one paragraph description related to the chosen recipe and their family. The deadline to submit is June 30. Submissions can be sent to (dakotahistory@co.dakota.mn.us) and include “COVID Recipe” in the subject line.
During this unprecedented time, the Dakota County Historical Society has attempted assist the public in documenting it for future generations. The organization previously asked for the public to preserve their story through video, audio or written journals. They worked with a professional genealogist to develop a virtual program on what the public can and should be doing to preserve their stories.
This new effort will take something most people enjoy – food – and turn it into a single publication.
According to Matt Carter, executive director for DCHS, “ ‘Over the Years’ is a history publication that has been published by our organization since 1961. Each publication has a variety of articles related to Dakota County’s history.”
This special publication seeks new recipes for an upcoming edition of “Over the Years.” The publication will use chapters that highlight comfort foods, a new recipe people tried and a chapter on what one made “when the pantry was empty.”
People should indicate where one’s family is from in the paragraph description. The submissions will be edited to fit as space allows. Priority will be first given to those submissions from Dakota County, but everyone is encouraged to submit.
DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
