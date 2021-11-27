The Dakota County Historical Society seeks new board members for 2022. Interested community members can call the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548 to ask questions, or they can complete a board interest statement at the DCHS website www.dakotahistory.org/volunteer. Interested individuals should submit a statement of interest form by Friday, Dec. 17.
The DCHS board of trustees is made up of volunteers who play a vital role in setting organizational policy and helping to preserve, interpret and promote the history of Dakota County. Each board member serves a two-year term and can serve a maximum of three consecutive terms. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, DCHS helps make Dakota County history available and accessible to all.
“This is an exciting time for DCHS because we have established relationships with Dakota County and the communities of South St. Paul, Hastings and Mendota, where our sites are located,” said DCHS Executive Director Matt Carter. “In 2022, DCHS is preparing for ADA upgrades and improvements to the Lawshe Museum with new exhibits planned to open in the next three years. Additional partnerships that we hope to build upon to make history come alive include the Minnesota Historical Society, Dakota City Heritage Village, and other strategic partners.”
Founded in 1939, the Dakota County Historical Society preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships are also available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
