The Dakota County Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Hastings Golf Club and Events in Hastings.
Admission to the event is $40 per person or $35 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society. Those who wish to only attend the business meeting and presentation, the cost is $5. Hastings Golf Club and Events is at 2015 Westview Drive.
The event will feature a lunch and silent auction consisting locally donated prize packages. A short business meeting will take place after lunch, followed by a viewing of the Twin Cities Public Television documentary “Solid State.” Dakota County’s involvement in Minnesota’s computer history is prominently featured.
Founded in 1939, The historical society preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County.
DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site – as well as a research library and research website.
DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100.
Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
