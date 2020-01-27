‘Mrs. Ambassador’ is book to be discussed
The Dakota County Historical Society will host a book discussion on “Mrs. Ambassador: The Life and Politics of Eugenie Anderson” by Mary Dupont at the Lawshe Memorial Museum in South St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 13. The book discussion will be part of the Lawshe Museum’s “Books From Our Shelves” book club. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
Eugenie Anderson was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and diplomat from Red Wing. She played many roles in a life that virtually spanned the 20th century. Motivated by concern over the rise of Communism, Anderson brought energy and eloquence to the Democratic-Farm-Labor Party, becoming a friend and lifelong adviser to Hubert Humphrey. Author Mary Dupont shares the extraordinary life of her grandmother in this book.
Admission to the event is free. The Lawshe Memorial Museum is at 130 Third Avenue N. Contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org to reserve a spot.
Storytime about maple syrup
The Dakota County Historical Society will host “History Storytime: Cookies, Recipes & Cookbooks” on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The event, which will take place at the Lawshe Memorial Museum from 10 to 11 a.m., is hosted in partnership with the South St. Paul Public Library. Admission to the event is free and is for children ages 0 to 5. Older children are welcome to participate with a younger sibling.
History Storytime is a monthly event that takes place on the third Tuesday of each month at the Lawshe Memorial Museum. This month’s theme is maple syrup. Children attending the event will hear stories read aloud by the South St. Paul Public Library’s children’s librarian, while the DCHS provides a historic perspective through photos and artifacts from the collection. Children will also participate in activities and games throughout the event.
The Lawshe Memorial Museum is at 130 Third Avenue N., South St. Paul. For more information, call 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org.
Talking trash at the historical society
The Dakota County Historical Society will host a presentation about the history of garbage and recycling habits Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Lawshe Memorial Museum from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.
The presentation, “Trash Talking: A History of Garbage & Recycling Habits” will be conducted by Jenny Kedward and Kristi Otterson. They will explore how our trash has evolved as our culture and society have changed from an ancient society to the digital age. Visitors will hear how we evolved from pits to dumps to industrial landfills and what work is being done to keep things out of the trash can. Attendees will understand the emotional and regulatory response to what we throw away.
Jenny Kedward is an environmental specialist with Dakota County and has been talking trash professionally for over a decade. Kristi Otterson has a heap of experience working in the waste field and other ventures. She has been at Dakota County as a waste regular for over seven years and has managed transfer stations, landfills, and most recently started coordinating the county household hazardous waste facility.
The Lawshe Memorial Museum is at 130 Third Ave. N., South St. Paul.
Valentine Tea is at LeDuc Historic Estate
The Dakota County Historical Society will host a Valentine’s Day Tea on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event will take place at the LeDuc Historic Estate from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Admission to the event is $40 per person, or $35 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society.
Visitors can celebrate this special holiday with loved ones by indulging in three-course meal in either the parlor or dining room. Food will be paired with a variety of teas. An interpretive program on teapots and china will be given, highlighting their production and care. Readings by costumed interpreters will cap off the event. A tour of the house will be included after the final course.
The LeDuc Historic Estate is at 1629 Vermillion St., Hastings. Registration is limited, so contact the LeDuc Estate at 651-438-8480 to reserve a spot. For more information, or to reserve online, please visit www.dakotahistory.org.
‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’ is presentation topic
The Dakota County Historical Society will host “Valentine’s Day Massacre” by Timothy Mahoney at the Sibley Historic Site in Mendota on Friday, Feb. 14. The event will be held at the Sibley Historic Site’s DuPuis House from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thos interested in attending a fun Valentine’s Day event, but want to skip the romantic side, join Timothy Mahoney, author of “Secret Partners,” for this presentation. Mahoney will discuss prohibition in Minnesota and throughout the Midwest. During the presentation, visitors will learn about this fascinating history and the crime that surrounded it.
A cash bar will be available throughout the night with light food and beverages. Each registration is good for one drink ticket. You must be 21-plus to receive the drink ticket or purchase a beverage. Proof of age will be required.
Admission to the event is $20 per person or $15 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society, Minnesota Historical Society, or Friends of the Sibley Historic Site.
The Sibley Historic Site is at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway. Registration is limited. Contact the Sibley Site at 651-452-1596 to reserve a spot. Each admission for adults 21 or older comes with a free drink ticket. A cash bar is also available throughout the night.
Founded in 1939, the DCHS, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County.
DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Avenue North in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site, as well as a research library and research Web site.
DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100.
Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
