The following events are being organized by the Dakota County Historical Society. For more information or to register, got online to dakotahistory.org or call 651-552-7548.
June 9 - Mendota After Hours: Modern Trapping Methods & Pertaining Laws at Sibley Mendota After Hours, 6-7 p.m.
Fees/RSVP: $20 per person, $15 for DCHS, MNHS & Friends of Sibley Site members.
Join the Dakota County Historical Society and the Sibley Historic Site for the first in-person Mendota After Hours of 2022.
Dave “Greek” Wagner will present on modern trapping techniques, laws, regulations, and how modern trapping equipment is different than the equipment used by fur trappers and traders of the past.
Wagner is a Vietnam veteran and retired sheriff’s captain, with a Bachelor of Arts from Mankato State University and an Master of Arts from College of St. Thomas. He works with the Minnesota Trappers Association as an educator for people who are interested in modern trapping, or wish to complete the trapping course that is required by Minnesota law.
June 23 - Virtual Genealogy: African American Genealogy on Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. Fees: $10 per person, $5 for DCHS members.
Join the Dakota County Historical Society and professional genealogist Mica Anders as she presents “African American Genealogy.”
Genealogist and artist Anders will introduce tools to begin genealogical exploration, highlight uniquely African-American sources, and help uncover the stories of ones family.
Anders, owner of Anders Genealogical Services, is a professional genealogist, lecturer, and oral historian with over 15 years of experience. Her special interests include African American genealogy and families from Minnesota, Nebraska, and Missouri. She holds an Master of Fine Arts in art and enjoys combining her two passions - genealogy and art - to research, design, and curate community history exhibits. Anders is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists.
Registration for this virtual event is required. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent. A separate email closer to the date will be sent containing the link and passcode for joining the event.
June 24 - Fête de la Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Friday, June 24, 6-8 p.m. Fee: $12 per person ($10 for members).
The Sibley Historic Site has partnered with the Friends of the Sibley Historic Site and the French American Heritage Foundation to throw a celebration in honor of the Fete de St. Jean Baptiste.
Traditionally, June 24 is the feast of St. John Baptiste, a French-Canadian holiday celebrating the patron saint of Canada. To celebrate French-Canadian/American Heritage, this rendezvous will be held on the grounds of the Sibley Historic Site, where Jean Baptiste Faribault’s house stands. Born in Quebec, Faribault worked at multiple fur posts around the Midwest and first settled in Minnesota around 1805.
On-site activities will include live music, costumed interpreters, children’s games, an evening fire with marshmallow roasting, and stationed historical guides to answer any of your questions. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and picnic basket.
