The Dakota County Historical Society will host the annual Candlelit Tours events at the LeDuc Historic Estate on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, October 17.
Using candlelight, visitors will take a tour of the dimly-lit 1866 gothic revival mansion as they explore the history of Victorian spiritualism and seances. As visitors make their way through the house, they will hear stories of the site’s past. This event may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.
Candlelit Tours are offered at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. each day. Admission to the event is $10 per person ages 18-plus and $8 for members of the historical society and students ages 17 and under.
Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area, masks must be worn while inside the house. Tours will also be limited to 15 people to help with social distancing while in the house.
The LeDuc Historic Estate is located at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings. For more information, or to register, call the LeDuc Estate at 651-552-7548, or visit the website www.dakotahistory.org. Check-in for the event will be in the Simmons Shed, located on the grounds next to the LeDuc house. Lighting will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.