The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual presentation called “World War II POW Camps in the U.S.” by DCHS executive director Matt Carter on Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. The presentation is offered to the public free of charge. For more information, or to register, visit www.dakotahistory.org/events.
Registration is required to receive the meeting room invite and passcode. While the event is offered free of charge, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they stay closed into June, per Gov. Tim Walz’s order.
During World War II, the United States saw a severe labor shortage, especially in the agricultural industry. Nearly 600,000 POWs arrived in the U.S., which began in late summer, 1942. Nearly every state housed POWs and used them in various capacities to offset the labor shortage. The presentation will explore this unique history, with a focus on those camps located throughout the Midwest. Minnesota had approximately 20 camps, while Wisconsin had more than 30.
Carter grew up in Reedsburg, Wis., a community that housed a German POW camp during the war. After learning about this camp, he continued his research and wrote his senior capstone thesis on the topic. His research has continued to include locations throughout the Midwest.
Founded in 1939, The Dakota County Historical Society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County, Minn. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 3rd Avenue North in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion Street in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota, as well as a research library and research website.
DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
