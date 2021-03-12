The Dakota County Historical Society is hosting “The Show Must Go On,” a quilt show that opened to the public March 9 at the Lawshe Memorial Museum and will remain open until April 2. The exhibit is put on in partnership with the Dakota County Star Quilters.
The Lawshe Museum is located at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul and is open Wednesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a suggested $5 donation for admission to the exhibit. For more information call 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org.
When viewing the exhibit, a face covering must be worn at all times. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing throughout the museum.
The theme of the 26 annual Dakota County Star Quilters exhibit is “The Show Must Go On.” Visitors to the exhibit will be treated to approximately 100 quilts and a challenge project among the members that visitors can vote on for their favorites throughout the duration of the show.
Founded in 1939, DCHS preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 3rd Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
