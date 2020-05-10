The Dakota County Historical Society will host a free virtual presentation called “Preserving Family History, Experiences, and Stories From the Pandemic” by Paula Stuart-Warren at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
Registration is required to receive the meeting room invite and passcode. While the event is offered free of charge, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they stay closed into May, per Gov. Tim Walz’s order.
The presentation will provide tips on how to document one’s own story during the time of the COVID pandemic. Attendees will think about what they want to preserve for the future to tell people what life was like for them during this time. Ideas will include documenting experiences of the family. Topics will range from online family get-togethers and work meetings, to signs in windows, sidewalk art, journaling and photographs. Resources for parents that have now found themselves in the role of teacher will also be covered. Additional resources will be provided to discuss how local historic organizations can benefit from your story.
Stuart-Warren is a genealogical and historical researcher, lecturer and research coach. Her specialties include unusual records, analysis, research planning, manuscript and archival repositories, railroads and Native American genealogy. She is a course coordinator and instructor at the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh, and former board member of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, the Association of Professional Genealogists, and Minnesota Genealogical Society.
More information is at 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org.
