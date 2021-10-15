The Dakota County Historical Society has been awarded a Community Ties Giving Program Community Spaces grant by the Union Pacific Foundation. The grant will be used to hire well-known children’s exhibit designer KidZibits to complete preliminary designs on a new children’s exhibit for the Lawshe Museum.
KidZibits is based in St. Paul and will complete two of the first three phases in the design and development of the exhibit, which will focus child-friendly opportunities to get hands-on with Dakota County’s history. The first two phases are expected to be completed by July 2022. Additional fundraising and grant writing will be completed by DCHS for a planned exhibit completion in 2023. Those who would like to contribute to this project, contact Matt Carter, executive director at the DCHS, at 651-552-7548 or email at dakotahistory@co.dakota.mn.us.
Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small- and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority cause areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces.
“Union Pacific proudly supports organizations that improve the quality of life where our employees live and work,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president-corporate relations, chief administrative office and Union Pacific Foundation president. “Investing in high-quality programs puts our communities in a position for future growth and prosperity.”
The Lawshe Museum is at 130 Third Ave. N., South St. Paul, Minn. For more information, contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.