Members of the Dakota County Board and the Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee were at the Dakota County Fair to read the board’s proclamation in recognition for Public Art Appreciation month in August.

 Photo submitted

The arts were in the spotlight at this year’s Dakota County Fair Aug. 8–14, when the County Board had a its previously approved proclamation read in recognition of its dedication of Public Art Appreciation month in August.

This year’s theme in the Dakota County Government Building was “Art All Around Us,” highlighting cultural and artistic points of interest throughout the county, and during the fair the Dakota County Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee gave an update on their work.

