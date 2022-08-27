Members of the Dakota County Board and the Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee were at the Dakota County Fair to read the board’s proclamation in recognition for Public Art Appreciation month in August.
The arts were in the spotlight at this year’s Dakota County Fair Aug. 8–14, when the County Board had a its previously approved proclamation read in recognition of its dedication of Public Art Appreciation month in August.
This year’s theme in the Dakota County Government Building was “Art All Around Us,” highlighting cultural and artistic points of interest throughout the county, and during the fair the Dakota County Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee gave an update on their work.
The purpose of the Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee is to represent the citizens of Dakota County in enhancing county buildings and recommend art selections, performances, art activities, preservation of and access to art in the county.
The intent of the group is to encourage citizens to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives, and to initiate lifelong habits of regular participation in the arts and humanities in the community, the proclamation said.
Government Building activities included: performance stage with daily entertainment, outdoor music wall, art activities, and information on county resources.
