Quilters say ‘The Show Must Go On'
Registration is still open for the Dakota County Star Quilters annual show March 9 to April 2 at the Dakota County Historical Society Museum in South St. Paul.
People can enter their work before the Feb. 26 deadline. A form is at dcsq.org
“The Show Must Go On” is the theme of this year’s show, which is expected to feature more than 100 quilts and at virtual lecture by Tina Curran at 7 p.m. March 9. Curran will offer a trunk show during her talk “My Excellent Adventure as a Quilter.”
She will feature about 36 quilts she has created over the past 20-plus years.
Her goal is to encourage other quilters by showing how her skills evolved and how she too was once a beginner.
Cost to participate in the Zoom meeting lecture is $8. Registration is at dcsq.org.
The show serves as a fundraiser for the group and people are encouraged to donate items for a silent auction or for the store.
Unlike most shows, this one stays up for over a month allowing people plenty of time to see it. This will be helpful this year as people will be encouraged to wear masks, socially distance and the number of people on the show floor will be monitored.
Visitors can vote for their favorite quilt and they are encouraged to participate in the silent auction and visit the store. The store includes fabric, patterns and notions at reduced prices. It also includes one-of-a-kind items created by Star Quilters.
Also shown are samples of charity projects the group has worked on and other hand-crafted items.
The DCHS Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. is open Wednesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The show is free to attend, but the Star Quilters ask people to give the suggested donation of $5 to visit the museum, as DCHS allows the quilting group use of the facility each year.
