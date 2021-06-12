Dakota County is planning to build a 3.7-mile section of the Minnesota River Greenway in Fort Snelling State Park, and the public can review environmental impacts of the project.
The county will partner with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on the new greenway section from the trailhead near Cedar Avenue in Burnsville to the trailhead at Lone Oak Road in Eagan. The proposed trail is primarily located in Eagan within in an unimproved area of Fort Snelling, south of the Minnesota River.
The trail will consist of a 10-foot-wide paved surface with shoulders. Portions of the trail, located in the Minnesota River floodplain, will be a raised boardwalk. A new pedestrian bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad track will be built.
An Environmental Assessment Worksheet, which describes the project and its impacts, is available for public review and comment until July 8. View the document at www.dakotacounty.us, search minnesota river greenway.
Submit written comments through July 8 to John Mertens at Dakota County, 1590 Hwy. 55, Hastings MN 55033, or by email at john.mertens@co.dakota.mn.us.
