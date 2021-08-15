The monthly Fix-It Clinics have returned in person as volunteer fixers are eager to help repair household items, clothes and electronics after a year of limited and virtual events.
The next two clinics will be held outdoors under large pavilions:
• 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, Trapp Farm Park in Eagan
• 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, Whitetail Woods Regional Park in Farmington
Bring up to three items that need fixing or mending. Common items brought to clinics are radios, vacuums and clothes. Bring tools or parts that may be helpful. All clothing and blankets must be clean. Repair-savvy volunteers will guide residents through each step,from troubleshooting to a completed repair.
Fix-It Clinics help reduce unnecessary trash sent to landfills and empower individuals by teaching repair skills.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search Fix-It Clinics.
