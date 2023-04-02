The Dakota County Farmers Union received the National Farmers Union Leadership Achievement Award at the 121st anniversary convention held March 5-7 in San Francisco. This is the fourth consecutive year – and fifth time overall - the chapter has earned the award.
The award recognizes county Farmers Union organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership within their community.
Dakota County Farmers Union held four meetings in 2022 and participated in several state and national events, including the Minnesota Farmers Union Lobby Day, MFU Women’s Conference, NFU Fly-In, MFU Membership Education Committee, NFU Women’s Conference, NFU Convention and MFU Full Board meetings.
In addition, each year they participate in the Randolph Tractor Parade in April and volunteer at the Dakota County Fair. Last year, they volunteered at the horticulture building at the county fair. They are also active in local cooperatives.
“The Dakota County Farmers Union is honored to receive this award,” said Dakota County Farmers Union President Linda Larson. “Farmers Union is a great organization and I’m proud to work with a great team of people to share information about the importance of agriculture and family farmers. Because our county is half urban and half rural, we have the unique opportunity to connect consumers and farmers in our county Farmers Union organization.”
To learn more about Dakota County Farmers Union, contact Southeast Minnesota Membership and Outreach Organizer Gail Donkers at gail@mfu.org or 507-202-2042.
