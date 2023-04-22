Longtime Dakota County Realtor Jerry and Audrey Wicklund hosted Gov. Tim Walz and a group of other hunters to highlight the spring turkey season Saturday, April 15. Wicklund’s property is in Waterford Township in Dakota County. Walz was joined by National Wild Turkey Federation Director of Development Tom Glines, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Rep. Rick Hansen, Sen. Foung Hawj, and members of the Learn-to-Hunt program. 

“It was a beautiful morning to spend some time in the woods and join friends and neighbors in celebrating one of the many outdoor sports and activities Minnesota has to offer,” Walz said in a press release. “I’m grateful for our state’s partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation for introducing more people to turkey hunting, restoring wild turkeys, and ensuring this tradition can carry on for generations to come.”

