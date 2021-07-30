Following is the Dakota County Fair schedule of events in two parts.

The first part is a listing of the Daily activities Tuesday through Saturday. These are the activities that will take place each day Tuesday through Saturday. The times of these activities are different on Monday and Sunday. The times of those activities can be found in the Monday and Sunday listing. 

The second part is a listing of the daily activities for all days. 

PART 1 - Daily Activities Tuesday-Saturday

Children’s Barnyard, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Childrens Barnyard

Flag Raising Ceremony, 8 a.m., Ahlberg Hall

4-H Building Opens, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., 4-H Building

Ahlberg Heritage Center & Museum, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Ahlberg Hall

Barnyard Buddies, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Block B

Commercial Buildings Open, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dakota City Heritage Village Opens, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Dakota City

Denny’s Pony Rides, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Block B

IMCA Old Timers - Vintage Cars, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Dakota City Gas Station

MN Garden Railway Society Exhibit, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Exhibit Hall West

Livestock Builldings Open, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Traveling Tees Mini Golf, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Block G

Carnival Opens, 12-11 p.m., Block I

Tractor Parade, 1 p.m., Dakota City

 Part 2 - Schedule of events 

Monday, Aug. 9

4-H Dairy Judging, 10 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena

4-H Building Open, 12-9 p.m., 4-H Building

Barnyard Buddies, 12-10 p.m., Block B

Children’s Barnyard, 12 p.m., Children's Barnyard

Commercial Building Open, 12-9 p.m.

Dakota City Heritage Village Opens, 12-9 p.m., Dakota City

Denny’s Pony Rides, 12-10 p.m., Block B

Flag Raising Ceremony, 12 p.m., Ahlberg Hall

IMCA Old Timers - Vintage Cars, 12-10 p.m., Dakota City Gas Station

MN Garden Railway Society Exhibit, 12-9 p.m., Exhibit Hall West

Traveling Tees Mini Golf, 12-10 p.m., Block G

4-H Goat Judging, 2 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena

Carnival Open, 2-11 p.m., Block I

4-H Share the Fun, 4 p.m., 4-H Building

4-H Share the Fun, 5 p.m., 4-H Building

Fiddle Stix, 5-6 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand

4-H Beef Cow/Calf Judging, 6 p.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena

4-H Miniature Horse Show, 6 p.m., Horse Arena

Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City

Fiddle Stix, 7-8 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10 

4-H Horse Performance Judging, 9 a.m., Horse Arena

Junior Dairy Show, 9 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena

4-H Rabbit Judging and Showmanship Judging, 10 a.m., Sheep Barn, Sheep Barn Judging Arena

Kid Power Pedal Pull, 10:30 a.m., Ahlberg Hall

Wayne & the Boys, 2:30-5 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

Goat Skillathon, 3-5 p.m., Sheep Barn

4-H Horse Trail Judging, 5 p.m., 4-H Building Horse Arena

Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City

4-H Fashion Revue Show, 7 p.m., 4-H Building

Dakota Brass, 7-8 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand

Mutton Busting, 7 p.m., Grandstand

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11 

4-H Horse Games Judging, 9 a.m., Horse Arena

4-H Livestock Demonstrations, 2-5 p.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena

4-H Poultry Judging, 3 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena

Bruce Burniece, 3:30-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

4-H Horseless Horse Showmanship Judging, 5 p.m., Horse Arena

Music by Lowie (PJ) Rutten, 5-6 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand

Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City

4-H Horse Awards Presentation, 7 p.m., Horse Arena

Rice Bull Riding Rodeo, 7 p.m., Grandstand

Mojo Monks, 8-11:55 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

 

Thursday, Aug. 12 

4-H Sheep Judging, 8 a.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena

4-H Lamb Lead Show, 11:30 a.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena

Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty, 12-3 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

Chautauqua Performance, 2-4 p.m., Dakota City

4-H Beef Breeding Heifer, Dairy Steer & Market Beef Judging, 3 p.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena

Wayne & the Boys, 3:30-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

Chautauqua Performance, 4-6 p.m., Dakota City

Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City

Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage

Demo Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand

The Johnny Holm Band, 8:45 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

 

Friday, Aug. 13 

4-H Swine Judging, 8 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena

Agriculture Education Booth, 1-4 p.m., Rabbit Barn

Dennis McGovern, 3:30-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

Chautauqua Performance, 4-6 p.m., Dakota City

Dorothy Neil Showmanship Contest, 5 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena and Swine Barn Judging Arena

Freddie Justice: The Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, 5 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage

Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City

4-H Arts-In Performance, 6:15 PM, 4-H Building

Demo Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand

4-H Arts-In Performance, 7:45 p.m., 4-H Building

Good For Gary, 8 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

 

Saturday, Aug. 14 

4-H Livestock Auction, 10 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena

Fiddle Contest, 11 a.m., Dakota City

Olsen-Gillman Band, 1-4 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

Freddie Justice: The Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, 1 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage

Dillinger Re-enactment, 2-3 p.m., Dakota City

Small Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest, 2 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena

Agriculture Education Booth, 3-6 p.m., Rabbit Barn

Chautauqua Performance, 4-6 p.m., Dakota City

Dillinger Re-enactment, 5-6 p.m., Dakota City

Freddie Justice: The Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, 5 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage

The Brassholes, 5-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City

4-H Arts-In Performance, 6:15 p.m., 4-H Building

Junior Lamb Jackpot, 7 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena

Music by Lowie (PJ) Rutten, 7-8 p.m., Dakota City

Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage

Demo Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand

4-H Arts-In Performance, 7:45 p.m., 4-H Building

Shane Martin Band, 8 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

 

Sunday, Aug. 15

Flag Raising Ceremony, 8 a.m., Ahlberg Hall

4-H Rabbit Agility Judging, 9 a.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena

4-H Building Opens, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4-H Building

Barnyard Buddies, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Block B

Children’s Barnyard, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Childrens Barnyard

Church Service, 10-11 a.m., Dakota City Church

Commercial Building Opens, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 

Denny’s Pony Rides, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Block B

IMCA Old Timers - Vintage Cars, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Dakota City Gas Station

Livestock Building Opens, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

MN Garden Railway Society Exhibit, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Exhibit Hall West

Traveling Tees Mini Golf, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Block G

Dennis McGovern, 12-3 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

Dillinger Re-enactment, 12-1 p.m., Dakota City

4-H Arts-In Matinee Performance, 12:45 p.m., 4-H Building

Tractor Parade, 1 p.m., Dakota City 

Chautauqua Performance, 2-4 p.m., Dakota City

Dillinger Re-enactment, 3-4 p.m., Dakota City

Stillwater Avenue, 3-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage

4-H Champion Awards Program, 4 p.m., 4-H Building

