Following is the Dakota County Fair schedule of events in two parts.
The first part is a listing of the Daily activities Tuesday through Saturday. These are the activities that will take place each day Tuesday through Saturday. The times of these activities are different on Monday and Sunday. The times of those activities can be found in the Monday and Sunday listing.
The second part is a listing of the daily activities for all days.
PART 1 - Daily Activities Tuesday-Saturday
Children’s Barnyard, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Childrens Barnyard
Flag Raising Ceremony, 8 a.m., Ahlberg Hall
4-H Building Opens, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., 4-H Building
Ahlberg Heritage Center & Museum, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Ahlberg Hall
Barnyard Buddies, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Block B
Commercial Buildings Open, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Dakota City Heritage Village Opens, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Dakota City
Denny’s Pony Rides, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Block B
IMCA Old Timers - Vintage Cars, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Dakota City Gas Station
MN Garden Railway Society Exhibit, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Exhibit Hall West
Livestock Builldings Open, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Traveling Tees Mini Golf, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Block G
Carnival Opens, 12-11 p.m., Block I
Tractor Parade, 1 p.m., Dakota City
Part 2 - Schedule of events
Monday, Aug. 9
4-H Dairy Judging, 10 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena
4-H Building Open, 12-9 p.m., 4-H Building
Barnyard Buddies, 12-10 p.m., Block B
Children’s Barnyard, 12 p.m., Children's Barnyard
Commercial Building Open, 12-9 p.m.
Dakota City Heritage Village Opens, 12-9 p.m., Dakota City
Denny’s Pony Rides, 12-10 p.m., Block B
Flag Raising Ceremony, 12 p.m., Ahlberg Hall
IMCA Old Timers - Vintage Cars, 12-10 p.m., Dakota City Gas Station
MN Garden Railway Society Exhibit, 12-9 p.m., Exhibit Hall West
Traveling Tees Mini Golf, 12-10 p.m., Block G
4-H Goat Judging, 2 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena
Carnival Open, 2-11 p.m., Block I
4-H Share the Fun, 4 p.m., 4-H Building
4-H Share the Fun, 5 p.m., 4-H Building
Fiddle Stix, 5-6 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand
4-H Beef Cow/Calf Judging, 6 p.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena
4-H Miniature Horse Show, 6 p.m., Horse Arena
Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City
Fiddle Stix, 7-8 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand
Tuesday, Aug. 10
4-H Horse Performance Judging, 9 a.m., Horse Arena
Junior Dairy Show, 9 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena
4-H Rabbit Judging and Showmanship Judging, 10 a.m., Sheep Barn, Sheep Barn Judging Arena
Kid Power Pedal Pull, 10:30 a.m., Ahlberg Hall
Wayne & the Boys, 2:30-5 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Goat Skillathon, 3-5 p.m., Sheep Barn
4-H Horse Trail Judging, 5 p.m., 4-H Building Horse Arena
Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City
4-H Fashion Revue Show, 7 p.m., 4-H Building
Dakota Brass, 7-8 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand
Mutton Busting, 7 p.m., Grandstand
Wednesday, Aug. 11
4-H Horse Games Judging, 9 a.m., Horse Arena
4-H Livestock Demonstrations, 2-5 p.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena
4-H Poultry Judging, 3 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena
Bruce Burniece, 3:30-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
4-H Horseless Horse Showmanship Judging, 5 p.m., Horse Arena
Music by Lowie (PJ) Rutten, 5-6 p.m., Dakota City Bandstand
Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City
4-H Horse Awards Presentation, 7 p.m., Horse Arena
Rice Bull Riding Rodeo, 7 p.m., Grandstand
Mojo Monks, 8-11:55 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Thursday, Aug. 12
4-H Sheep Judging, 8 a.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena
4-H Lamb Lead Show, 11:30 a.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena
Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty, 12-3 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Chautauqua Performance, 2-4 p.m., Dakota City
4-H Beef Breeding Heifer, Dairy Steer & Market Beef Judging, 3 p.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena
Wayne & the Boys, 3:30-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Chautauqua Performance, 4-6 p.m., Dakota City
Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City
Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage
Demo Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand
The Johnny Holm Band, 8:45 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Friday, Aug. 13
4-H Swine Judging, 8 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena
Agriculture Education Booth, 1-4 p.m., Rabbit Barn
Dennis McGovern, 3:30-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Chautauqua Performance, 4-6 p.m., Dakota City
Dorothy Neil Showmanship Contest, 5 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena and Swine Barn Judging Arena
Freddie Justice: The Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, 5 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage
Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City
4-H Arts-In Performance, 6:15 PM, 4-H Building
Demo Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand
4-H Arts-In Performance, 7:45 p.m., 4-H Building
Good For Gary, 8 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Saturday, Aug. 14
4-H Livestock Auction, 10 a.m., Swine Barn Judging Arena
Fiddle Contest, 11 a.m., Dakota City
Olsen-Gillman Band, 1-4 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Freddie Justice: The Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, 1 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage
Dillinger Re-enactment, 2-3 p.m., Dakota City
Small Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest, 2 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena
Agriculture Education Booth, 3-6 p.m., Rabbit Barn
Chautauqua Performance, 4-6 p.m., Dakota City
Dillinger Re-enactment, 5-6 p.m., Dakota City
Freddie Justice: The Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, 5 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage
The Brassholes, 5-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Chautauqua Performance, 6-8 p.m., Dakota City
4-H Arts-In Performance, 6:15 p.m., 4-H Building
Junior Lamb Jackpot, 7 p.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena
Music by Lowie (PJ) Rutten, 7-8 p.m., Dakota City
Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m., Craft Beer Garden Stage
Demo Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand
4-H Arts-In Performance, 7:45 p.m., 4-H Building
Shane Martin Band, 8 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Sunday, Aug. 15
Flag Raising Ceremony, 8 a.m., Ahlberg Hall
4-H Rabbit Agility Judging, 9 a.m., Sheep Barn Judging Arena
4-H Building Opens, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4-H Building
Barnyard Buddies, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Block B
Children’s Barnyard, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Childrens Barnyard
Church Service, 10-11 a.m., Dakota City Church
Commercial Building Opens, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.,
Denny’s Pony Rides, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Block B
IMCA Old Timers - Vintage Cars, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Dakota City Gas Station
Livestock Building Opens, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
MN Garden Railway Society Exhibit, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Exhibit Hall West
Traveling Tees Mini Golf, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Block G
Dennis McGovern, 12-3 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
Dillinger Re-enactment, 12-1 p.m., Dakota City
4-H Arts-In Matinee Performance, 12:45 p.m., 4-H Building
Tractor Parade, 1 p.m., Dakota City
Chautauqua Performance, 2-4 p.m., Dakota City
Dillinger Re-enactment, 3-4 p.m., Dakota City
Stillwater Avenue, 3-6 p.m., Main Beer Garden Stage
4-H Champion Awards Program, 4 p.m., 4-H Building
