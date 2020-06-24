The Dakota County Fair has been canceled in 2020 but residents can still enjoy one part of the fair this summer – the food.
The fair is hosting Fair Food Weekend events starting with the weekend of July 11-12, according to the fair’s Facebook page.
The events are being held to give people “a chance to support vendors and get some yummy fair food,” the event description says. “Vendors that will be here will be updated at a later time, keep watching for updates. Even though fairs are being postponed, come out and enjoy a variety of vendors we typically have at our fair.”
In May, the Dakota County Agricultural Society Board of Directors announced the decision to cancel the fair in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board said while it was disappointed it would be unable to hold the fair, its first concern was the safety of all involved. The Dakota County Fair is scheduled to return Aug. 9-15, 2021.
The Fair Food Weekend events are slated to run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11-12, July 25-26 and Aug. 1-2 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W. in Farmington.
The events are expected to offer food including cheese curds, corn dogs and soft pretzels. The vendors will be finalized closer to each weekend.
For more information and updates, visit the Dakota County Fair’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dakota-County-Fair-149806580626.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.