The Dakota County Fair has been canceled for 2020 in response to COVID-19.
The Dakota County Agricultural Society Board of Directors made the announcement on the fair’s Facebook page May 30. Fair officials said in the post the decision was made because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The fair is the latest in a long list of summer community events across the south metro that have been canceled or postponed.
“With the increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation. We have been hoping that things would change, and we would be able to find a way to make this year’s fair go on but be able to guarantee safety for all,” the post said. “We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community, our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers, staff, and all involved with the Dakota County Fair. We know this is the right decision based on the information we have today, and our first concern is the safety of all involved. Our hearts are heavy knowing that we cannot come together for our annual celebration. We appreciate everyone’s support through the years, and it saddens us that we will not be able to have you here with us in 2020.”
The Dakota County Fair is scheduled to return Aug. 9-15, 2021, the post said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.