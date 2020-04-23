Dakota County residents and businesses can continue helping first responders and medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves and other items at sites across the county.
Items needed include:
• Protective face wear (N95, ear loop, surgical and cloth masks);
• Gowns (isolation and protective);
• Gloves (nitrile, sterile and surgical);
• Eye protection (face shields and goggles);
• Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes (any size);
• Materials for masks:
• Cotton or flannel (cut into 7-by-9 inch pieces, if possible) and
• Elastic — 3/8 inch, 1/4 inch or 1/8 inch.
All items should be in their original boxes and packaging. Materials in open containers cannot be accepted due to sanitary purposes. Homemade cloth masks are accepted and do not need to be individually wrapped.
Donations will be accepted:
• Thursdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Dropoff location will be in the rear of the building. Help will be available to unload donations if assistance is needed.
• Monday–Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. near the entrance at all Dakota County Library locations. Place items in the bin labeled PPE Donations.
There will be drop-off bins available for the public to load their items without any direct contact with others.
Specific donation offers for items not listed can be emailed to dceoclogs@co.dakota.mn.us. That email address also can be used for protective equipment requests. Financial donations cannot be accepted.
Donations will be distributed to Dakota County partners including health care workers, first responders and others who work with vulnerable populations.
