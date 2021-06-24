Dakota County is making it more convenient to renew driver’s licenses and get other documents.

The county has extended hours at its three license centers effective Monday, June 21. The updated hours give customers the ability to make an appointment or walk in after normal business hours three times per week.

Extended hours are 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. at the following locations on the days specified below:

• Rosemount License Center – Tuesdays

• Lakeville License Center – Wednesdays

• Burnsville License Center – Thursdays

• All other weekday hours remain 8 a.m.–4:30 pm.

For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search license center.

