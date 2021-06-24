Dakota County is making it more convenient to renew driver’s licenses and get other documents.
The county has extended hours at its three license centers effective Monday, June 21. The updated hours give customers the ability to make an appointment or walk in after normal business hours three times per week.
Extended hours are 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. at the following locations on the days specified below:
• Rosemount License Center – Tuesdays
• Lakeville License Center – Wednesdays
• Burnsville License Center – Thursdays
• All other weekday hours remain 8 a.m.–4:30 pm.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search license center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.