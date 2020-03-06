Dakota County is extending the DakotaLink transportation service for one year and offering the shuttle service to all residents.
The bus service was launched in 2019 to help residents who lack transportation get to county appointments, court hearings, public health visits and other meetings. It can now be used to ride to work, visit friends and family, and get to shopping locations. The service runs three times daily Monday–Friday between the Judicial Center in Hastings and transit hubs at Cedar Grove Transit Station in Eagan and the Signal Hills Shopping Center in West St. Paul, where riders can access Metro Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus connections.
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved a 12-month extension of the service Feb. 25. In addition to the extension, DakotaLink is now also open to the public and will remain available at no cost to riders.
DakotaLink routes begin from the Judicial Center at 6:50 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Riders should look for the DakotaLink bus stop signs located at each of the three stops along the route. Drivers will not make unscheduled stops.
DakotaLink buses are operated by Minnesota Coaches/Hastings Bus Company.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search DakotaLink.
