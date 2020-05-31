Dakota County extended its temporary night curfew Sunday to ensure the public's safety during rioting and civil unrest in the Twin Cities. The curfew is countywide from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
The county imposed a curfew Friday and Saturday nights. The extension was approved Sunday by Dakota County Manager Matt Smith in consultation with the Sheriff's Office and the county emergency manager, as previously authorized by Dakota County Board Chair Mike Slavik. The extension keeps Dakota County consistent with curfews in place Sunday night in St. Paul, Minneapolis and other cities.
"We appreciate residents' support and willingness to follow the order, which has a created a safer situation for the public and local law enforcement," the county said in a press release.
The countywide order expires Monday. After tonight, individual cities have the authority to impose local curfews if they find it necessary.
The curfew was a response to protests and rioting after the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Some damage has been reported in Dakota County communities in recent nights.
During the hours of the curfew, people must not travel on any public street or in any public place. Prohibited travel includes automobile, bicycle, foot, public transit and any other mode of personal transportation.
Law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as news media and other authorized personnel, are exempt from the curfew. Also, individuals who must travel to and from work during the curfew are permitted to do so. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, experiencing homelessness or traveling for religious services are also exempt.
Violating the county's curfew order is a misdemeanor offense and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or imprisonment for not more than 90 days.
Questions about the curfew should be referred to local police departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.