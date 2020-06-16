Anoka County Elections was contacted recently by several voters expressing concern about unsolicited mailings that they received from the Center for Voter Information.
The mailing includes a letter addressed to the voter, along with an absentee ballot application with some information pre-filled on the form.
The letters are not sent by Anoka County Elections.
They were mailed by a nonprofit organization using their own mailing lists. The mailing is not a scam.
If a voter returns the completed application to Anoka County Elections, it will be processed, and the voter will be sent an absentee ballot.
Voters can also apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org or can request a paper application by calling Anoka County Elections at 763-324-1300.
Anoka County Elections will be sending a countywide postcard mailing this month that will outline absentee and in-person voting options for the 2020 elections.
Those who wish to be removed from future mailings from the Center for Voter Information can contact them directly at 866-377-7396.
