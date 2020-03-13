The following events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak globally and in Minnesota:
District 196
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials are canceling all school-sponsored activities, except Community Education classes as of March 12 until further notice.
District 194
All Lakeville Area School District school-sponsored and district-sponsored events and activities starting Thursday, March 12, through spring break (March 29) have been cancelled. This includes band and choir concerts, elementary music performances, plays and theater productions, field trips, PTO, booster, and banquet events. This also includes School Board-approved overnight trips until further notice.
Farmington
State Rep. Patrick Garofalo's Mining Listening Session on March 31 in Farmington postponed.
Lakeville
Lakeville Public Safety Foundation Firehouse Bingo, Sunday, March 15, has been moved to Sunday, May 17, 2-4 p.m.
Rosemount
Rosemount Writers Festival tentatively moved from March 21 to Sept. 26 to be combined this year with the Rosemount Area Arts Council's Country Faire, an art/book/music/food festival, which takes place at The Steeple Center in Rosemount.
Home & Business Expo, Saturday, March 14, at the Rosemount Community Center has been cancelled.
Senate District 56
Senate District 56 DFL March 14 candidate forum and March 28 district convention have been postponed. There are four candidates seeking the DFL Senate endorsement. That endorsement was expected to take place at the convention.
Senate District 57
Senate District Republicans BPOU Convention, March 21, at Falcon Ridge Middle School cancelled. This event would have featured the endorsement of a candidate running in House District 57A.
This list will continue to be updated. Send updates to editor.thisweek@ecm-inc.com or Twitter @editorTJ.
