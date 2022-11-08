american flag art.jpg

Following are early returns for Dakota County races for county, city and school board in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area. 

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State office as of 11:53 p.m., leading are: 

District 194 vote totals for Dakota and Scott counties

School Board Member (ISD #194) (Elect 4) Results By Precinct21 precincts in contest. 17 of 21 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Andy Lundblad 7932 12.57%
Nonpartisan Brian Thompson 9162 14.52%
Nonpartisan Carly Anderson 10361 16.42%
Nonpartisan Marilee Jager 8110 12.85%
Nonpartisan Bree Schindele 8980 14.23%
Nonpartisan Kathy Lewis 8528 13.51%
Nonpartisan Kim Baker 9818 15.56%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 218 0.35%

Election 2022: County, City, School District - Dakota County only counts

County Sheriff 142 precincts in contest. 119 of 142 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Joe Leko 108231 98.76%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 1359 1.24%
County Attorney 142 precincts in contest. 119 of 142 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Matt Little 63310 47.80%
Nonpartisan Kathy Keena 68542 51.75%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 589 0.44%
County Commissioner District 1 33 precincts in contest. 31 of 33 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Mike Slavik 18754 98.93%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 203 1.07%
County Commissioner District 2 19 precincts in contest. 19 of 19 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Jimmy Francis 7352 28.73%
Nonpartisan Joe Atkins 18122 70.81%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 120 0.47%
County Commissioner District 3 20 precincts in contest. 18 of 20 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Laurie Halverson 15185 74.61%
Nonpartisan Janine Hudson 5022 24.67%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 146 0.72%
County Commissioner District 4 19 precincts in contest. 16 of 19 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Seema Maddali 8502 42.16%
Nonpartisan Bill Droste 11568 57.37%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 95 0.47%
County Commissioner District 6 16 precincts in contest. 11 of 16 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Mike Robole 5276 33.42%
Nonpartisan Mary Liz Holberg 10428 66.05%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 83 0.53%
Mayor (Apple Valley) 16 precincts in contest. 12 of 16 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Clint Hooppaw 10085 67.83%
Nonpartisan Frederic Contino 4639 31.20%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 145 0.98%
Council Member (Apple Valley) (Elect 2) 16 precincts in contest. 12 of 16 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan John Bergman 8746 37.98%
Nonpartisan Tom Melander 7600 33.00%
Nonpartisan Ben Baglio 6464 28.07%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 217 0.94%
Council Member (Burnsville) (Elect 2) 17 precincts in contest. 10 of 17 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Chris John 4686 22.45%
Nonpartisan Vince Workman 5854 28.05%
Nonpartisan Dan Kealey 5945 28.49%
Nonpartisan Kriystauhl Fitchett 4285 20.53%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 100 0.48%
Mayor (Eagan) 18 precincts in contest. 14 of 18 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Mike Maguire 19106 97.64%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 462 2.36%
Council Member (Eagan) (Elect 2) 18 precincts in contest. 14 of 18 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Edward Arias 3879 10.77%
Nonpartisan Margaret Jae Cody 8575 23.81%
Nonpartisan Paul Bakken 12952 35.96%
Nonpartisan Gary Hansen 10358 28.76%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 252 0.70%
Council Member (Farmington) (Elect 2) 6 precincts in contest. 4 of 6 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Holly Bernatz 3897 51.86%
Nonpartisan Nick Lien 3518 46.81%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 100 1.33%
Mayor (Lakeville) 18 precincts in contest. 13 of 18 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Luke Hellier 16127 97.76%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 369 2.24%
Council Member (Lakeville) (Elect 2) 18 precincts in contest. 13 of 18 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Michelle Volk 11164 33.08%
Nonpartisan Joshua Lee 9249 27.40%
Nonpartisan Abdi Abdulle 2639 7.82%
Nonpartisan Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel-Khalek 1863 5.52%
Nonpartisan Richard Henderson 8699 25.77%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 137 0.41%
Mayor (Rosemount) 8 precincts in contest. 8 of 8 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Jason Moore 3761 36.06%
Nonpartisan Jeff Weisensel 6559 62.89%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 109 1.05%
Council Member (Rosemount) (Elect 2) 8 precincts in contest. 8 of 8 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Tammy Block 5872 43.28%
Nonpartisan Paul Essler 7437 54.81%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 260 1.92%
School Board Member (ISD #191) (Elect 4) 30 precincts in contest. 15 of 22 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Lesley Chester 7869 25.09%
Nonpartisan Abigail Alt 8161 26.02%
Nonpartisan Safio Mursal 6673 21.28%
Nonpartisan Scott Hume 8261 26.34%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 399 1.27%
School Board Member (ISD #192) (Elect 3) 14 precincts in contest. 10 of 14 precincts reported in County.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Sue Tullar 974 4.20%
Nonpartisan Steven Tschetter 2057 8.87%
Nonpartisan Becky DeWilde 4111 17.72%
Nonpartisan David Barr 3353 14.45%
Nonpartisan Melissa Gorman 4535 19.55%
Nonpartisan Kelsey Jezierski 2177 9.38%
Nonpartisan Joe Fritz 2103 9.07%
Nonpartisan Jessica M. Storlie (Maggie) 3447 14.86%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 440 1.90%
