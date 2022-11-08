Following are early returns for Dakota County races for county, city and school board in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State office as of 11:53 p.m., leading are:
District 194 vote totals for Dakota and Scott counties
|School Board Member (ISD #194) (Elect 4) Results By Precinct21 precincts in contest. 17 of 21 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Andy Lundblad
|7932
|12.57%
|Nonpartisan
|Brian Thompson
|9162
|14.52%
|Nonpartisan
|Carly Anderson
|10361
|16.42%
|Nonpartisan
|Marilee Jager
|8110
|12.85%
|Nonpartisan
|Bree Schindele
|8980
|14.23%
|Nonpartisan
|Kathy Lewis
|8528
|13.51%
|Nonpartisan
|Kim Baker
|9818
|15.56%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|218
|0.35%
Election 2022: County, City, School District - Dakota County only counts
|County Sheriff 142 precincts in contest. 119 of 142 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Joe Leko
|108231
|98.76%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|1359
|1.24%
|County Attorney 142 precincts in contest. 119 of 142 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Matt Little
|63310
|47.80%
|Nonpartisan
|Kathy Keena
|68542
|51.75%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|589
|0.44%
|County Commissioner District 1 33 precincts in contest. 31 of 33 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Mike Slavik
|18754
|98.93%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|203
|1.07%
|County Commissioner District 2 19 precincts in contest. 19 of 19 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Jimmy Francis
|7352
|28.73%
|Nonpartisan
|Joe Atkins
|18122
|70.81%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|120
|0.47%
|County Commissioner District 3 20 precincts in contest. 18 of 20 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Laurie Halverson
|15185
|74.61%
|Nonpartisan
|Janine Hudson
|5022
|24.67%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|146
|0.72%
|County Commissioner District 4 19 precincts in contest. 16 of 19 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Seema Maddali
|8502
|42.16%
|Nonpartisan
|Bill Droste
|11568
|57.37%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|95
|0.47%
|County Commissioner District 6 16 precincts in contest. 11 of 16 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Mike Robole
|5276
|33.42%
|Nonpartisan
|Mary Liz Holberg
|10428
|66.05%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|83
|0.53%
|Mayor (Apple Valley) 16 precincts in contest. 12 of 16 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Clint Hooppaw
|10085
|67.83%
|Nonpartisan
|Frederic Contino
|4639
|31.20%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|145
|0.98%
|Council Member (Apple Valley) (Elect 2) 16 precincts in contest. 12 of 16 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|John Bergman
|8746
|37.98%
|Nonpartisan
|Tom Melander
|7600
|33.00%
|Nonpartisan
|Ben Baglio
|6464
|28.07%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|217
|0.94%
|Council Member (Burnsville) (Elect 2) 17 precincts in contest. 10 of 17 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Chris John
|4686
|22.45%
|Nonpartisan
|Vince Workman
|5854
|28.05%
|Nonpartisan
|Dan Kealey
|5945
|28.49%
|Nonpartisan
|Kriystauhl Fitchett
|4285
|20.53%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|100
|0.48%
|Mayor (Eagan) 18 precincts in contest. 14 of 18 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Mike Maguire
|19106
|97.64%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|462
|2.36%
|Council Member (Eagan) (Elect 2) 18 precincts in contest. 14 of 18 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Edward Arias
|3879
|10.77%
|Nonpartisan
|Margaret Jae Cody
|8575
|23.81%
|Nonpartisan
|Paul Bakken
|12952
|35.96%
|Nonpartisan
|Gary Hansen
|10358
|28.76%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|252
|0.70%
|Council Member (Farmington) (Elect 2) 6 precincts in contest. 4 of 6 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Holly Bernatz
|3897
|51.86%
|Nonpartisan
|Nick Lien
|3518
|46.81%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|100
|1.33%
|Mayor (Lakeville) 18 precincts in contest. 13 of 18 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Luke Hellier
|16127
|97.76%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|369
|2.24%
|Council Member (Lakeville) (Elect 2) 18 precincts in contest. 13 of 18 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Michelle Volk
|11164
|33.08%
|Nonpartisan
|Joshua Lee
|9249
|27.40%
|Nonpartisan
|Abdi Abdulle
|2639
|7.82%
|Nonpartisan
|Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel-Khalek
|1863
|5.52%
|Nonpartisan
|Richard Henderson
|8699
|25.77%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|137
|0.41%
|Mayor (Rosemount) 8 precincts in contest. 8 of 8 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Jason Moore
|3761
|36.06%
|Nonpartisan
|Jeff Weisensel
|6559
|62.89%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|109
|1.05%
|Council Member (Rosemount) (Elect 2) 8 precincts in contest. 8 of 8 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Tammy Block
|5872
|43.28%
|Nonpartisan
|Paul Essler
|7437
|54.81%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|260
|1.92%
|School Board Member (ISD #191) (Elect 4) 30 precincts in contest. 15 of 22 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Lesley Chester
|7869
|25.09%
|Nonpartisan
|Abigail Alt
|8161
|26.02%
|Nonpartisan
|Safio Mursal
|6673
|21.28%
|Nonpartisan
|Scott Hume
|8261
|26.34%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|399
|1.27%
|School Board Member (ISD #192) (Elect 3) 14 precincts in contest. 10 of 14 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Sue Tullar
|974
|4.20%
|Nonpartisan
|Steven Tschetter
|2057
|8.87%
|Nonpartisan
|Becky DeWilde
|4111
|17.72%
|Nonpartisan
|David Barr
|3353
|14.45%
|Nonpartisan
|Melissa Gorman
|4535
|19.55%
|Nonpartisan
|Kelsey Jezierski
|2177
|9.38%
|Nonpartisan
|Joe Fritz
|2103
|9.07%
|Nonpartisan
|Jessica M. Storlie (Maggie)
|3447
|14.86%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|440
|1.90%
|School Board Member (ISD #194) (Elect 4) 21 precincts in contest. 10 of 17 precincts reported in County.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Nonpartisan
|Andy Lundblad
|4940
|11.80%
|Nonpartisan
|Brian Thompson
|6014
|14.36%
|Nonpartisan
|Carly Anderson
|6867
|16.40%
|Nonpartisan
|Marilee Jager
|5362
|12.80%
|Nonpartisan
|Bree Schindele
|6121
|14.61%
|Nonpartisan
|Kathy Lewis
|5863
|14.00%
|Nonpartisan
|Kim Baker
|6562
|15.67%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|153
|0.37%
