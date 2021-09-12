Learning Buddies sought

Individual volunteers are needed for the DARTS Learning Buddies program. Volunteers will help grade-school students with reading, math, science, and art for 1-2 hours per week. Training provided. Matching begins in October. Learn more at dartsconnects.org/learning-buddies or contact Erin Walloch at 651-234-2227.

Fall Cleanup for seniors

Individuals or groups are needed to volunteer for the DARTS Fall Cleanup program to rake seniors’ lawns for 1-3 hours. The program starts in late October. Learn more at www.dartsconnects.org, sign up by contacting DARTS at volunteer@darts1.org, or call 651-455-1560 and ask for Angela.

