For the 14th year, Crops Day will bring University of Minnesota and agency specialists to Dakota County to share local research results and crop management strategies with producers and other agricultural professionals. Topics this year will include nitrogen management best practices, weather data and irrigation scheduling, insect and weed updates, new cover crops selector tool and an update from the Dakota County Soil & Water District.
Crops Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Dakota Electric Association located at 4300 220th Street West in Farmington. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided, thanks to generous sponsorship by the Dakota Electric Association, Kimmes-Bauer Well Drilling and the Southeast Irrigators Association. Drop-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is requested for food-planning purposes.
Event schedule includes:
• Nitrogen Best Management Practices in Dakota County: Which ones on which acres? Greg Klinger, Extension Educator, University of Minnesota, Rochester;
• Integrated Pest Management – Insect Update for Minnesota, Dr. Anthony Hanson, Department of Entomology, University of Minnesota, St. Paul; • Weed Management 2020: Many Problems with Many Solutions, Ryan Miller, Regional Crops Educator, University of Minnesota, Rochester;
• New Dakota County Weather Station, Ashley Gallagher, Resource Conservationist, Dakota County Soil & Water Conservation District;
• Weather Data and Irrigation Scheduling, Dr. Vasudha Sharma, Irrigation Specialist, University of Minnesota, St. Paul;
• New and Improved: Midwest Cover Crops Council Online Selector Tool, Dr. Anna Cates, State Soil Health Specialist, University of Minnesota, St. Paul;
• Energy conservation programs, Mike Plutowski, Dakota Electric Association and
• Lunch with the experts and trade show.
Crops Day is sponsored by Dakota Electric Association, Kimmes-Bauer Well Drilling, Southeast Irrigators Association, University of Minnesota Extension and Dakota County.
To RSVP, contact Larisa at 651-480-7732 or jenri001@umn.edu or online at https://z.umn.edu/Dakota-crops-day.
