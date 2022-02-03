During the rise, lower percentages of people are being hospitalized in the ICU, dying with COVID-19 in the metro
Dakota County COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 last week, according to a cumulative count by Dakota County Public Health since the pandemic began in 2020.
It’s been 22 months since the first case was reported on March 12, 2020, and the 23,790 cases reported since Dec. 31, 2021, account for more than 23% of the total. There are about 430,000 residents in Dakota County.
Metro area hospitals have been operating at or near capacity in adult and child intensive care units the past two months, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The number of ICU beds in use had its lowest point in January of 1,108 on Jan. 17, which was between its two highest points of 1,196 on Jan. 7 and 1,191 on Jan. 20.
While COVID-19 cases have increased, patients testing positive have accounted for a smaller percentage in the ICU since the beginning of the year. MDH reported that 160 COVID-19-positive adults and children were in ICUs on Jan. 1, and that number dropped to about 140 by Jan. 15 and 112 by Jan. 28.
Dakota County Public Health Director Gina Adasiewicz said those numbers are indicative of the omicron variant taking hold in Minnesota. The variant has been characterized by being more contagious but resulting in less severe symptoms than previous COVID-19 variants.
While weekly reported case counts in Dakota County rose from 3,779 (Jan. 1-7) to 6,962 (Jan. 23-29), the number of deaths reported declined over those four weeks from 19 (Jan. 1-7) to 13 and 12 in the following two weeks and nine from Jan. 23-29.
A total of 4,277 COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported in Dakota County since the pandemic began in March 2020. The county reported 943 COVID-19-related hospitalizations since Nov. 30, 2021, which account for 21.8% of the total.
With hospitals running at or near capacity, they have been urging people to not go to the emergency room if they need COVID-19 testing or if they have only mild or moderate symptoms.
Adasiewicz said that there have been long wait times at area emergency rooms, and the capacity issue is taking a toll on staff.
“The more people who are in the hospital the more the staff is maxed out,” Adasiewicz said. “They are getting burned out.”
Adasiewicz said the best way to reduce hospital admissions is for people to get vaccinated.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data from Nov. 28 to Dec. 26 (the latest available), the hospitalization rates per 100,000 residents were 18 (ages 65-plus) and 10 (ages 50-64) times higher for unvaccinated people. The death rates per 100,000 residents were 22 (age 65-plus) and 11 (ages 50 to 64) times higher for unvaccinated people.
“The message there is get vaccinated,” Adasiewicz said. “It protects you from getting in the hospital.
“If you are vaccinated and boostered you can still get omicron but your level of illness is much less severe if you are vaccinated.”
Dakota County’s vaccination rate is better than other areas of the state.
As of this month, 77% of Dakota County residents ages 5 and up had received at least one dose. The statewide rate was 69%.
“The more we can vaccinate, we can protect from any variant that comes our way,” Adasiewicz said. “There will be more variants in the virus.”
Dakota County Public Health has administered more than 75,000 vaccines as of December 2021.
“We have a phenomenal staff in Dakota County Public Health,” Adasiewicz said. “We have had all hands on deck. Many of us have learned new jobs with big hearts to address the situation. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are with vaccination rates. … Other county staff outside of Public Health have reached out and asked how can we help.”
She said the department is working to decrease barriers to vaccine access.
Dakota County Public Health has been offering vaccine clinics at the Western Service Center in Apple Valley and the Northern Service Center in West St. Paul for the past several months.
More information is at a link from tinyurl.com/46p7z7ua.
It is also offering gift card incentives to people for receiving their first, second or booster shots.
A hotline has been set up to answer people’s questions about COVID-19 and vaccines at 952-891-7834 Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We work with a lot of partners,” Adasiewicz said. “We are connected with clinics and a lot of community organizations. We do a lot of outreach in the community to tell them the vaccine is safe.”
She said the outreach continues to focus on the public health best practices of masking, social distancing and vaccines.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
