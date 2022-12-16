The Dakota County Board voted Tuesday, Dec. 13, to approve the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The operating budget will be $306 million. The levy will increase 1.9% due to growing demand for services and costs for personnel, according to the county.
The operating budget funds more than 200 programs, including social services, public safety, roads, environmental protection, parks and libraries. All county spending, including the operating budget and capital improvement projects such as road construction, will total $438 million.
The property tax levy was set at $147 million. Dakota County will have the lowest county tax per capita in Minnesota for the eighth-straight year, the county said in a press release, and the tax rate will also be the lowest among metro counties. Dakota County also remains debt-free since 2017.
“We’re delivering important services to a growing population in a time of high inflation and economic challenges for many,” Board Chair Kathleen Gaylord said. “We will continue to provide those essential services our residents need and look for ways to get the most out of every tax dollar.”
A median-valued home of $359,600 in Dakota County will pay just under $23 more in county tax next year as compared to 2022. Agricultural and commercial property with modest market value increases will pay less in county property tax.
The county said a small portion of property taxes funds county government. Cities, schools and other taxing districts also levy property taxes.
