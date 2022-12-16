The Dakota County Board voted Tuesday, Dec. 13, to approve the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The operating budget will be $306 million. The levy will increase 1.9% due to growing demand for services and costs for personnel, according to the county.

The operating budget funds more than 200 programs, including social services, public safety, roads, environmental protection, parks and libraries. All county spending, including the operating budget and capital improvement projects such as road construction, will total $438 million.

