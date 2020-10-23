The Dakota County Board’s District 7, which includes all of Apple Valley and Rosemount Precincts 3 and 5, features a race between the incumbent Chris Gerlach and challenger Mary Hamann-Roland.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Chris Gerlach, incumbent
Age: 55
Address: 13649 Everton Ave., Apple Valley
Family: Two children ages 19 and 16
Occupation: Dakota County commissioner
Education: Apple Valley High School (class of 1983), College of St. Thomas (BA), University of South Dakota (MBA)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Dakota County Board, Minnesota State Senate (chairman for Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection), Minnesota House of Representatives, Dakota-Scott Workforce Board, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, chairman, Community Development Agency; American Legion, Civil Air Patrol, Cub Scout Den leader. Former USAF captain (nuclear missile launch officer), business owner.
1) Why are you running for the County Board?
My family, friends and neighbors’ futures are important to me. Our community needs to be a great place for all of us to live and work. I think every candidate for public office shares this desire and it is no different for me. I also believe I have the experience and ability to communicate a vision of safety, security and prosperity and help to move us successfully in that direction. In short, I want to continue to have a positive impact and make a difference on the public policy direction of our local Dakota County government.
2) Dakota County’s budget and levy setting has benefited in recent years by a fast-growing tax base. Are you concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this growth? Why or why not? What portions of the budget could be reviewed for efficiencies or cuts?
We should all be concerned not only about our local economy, but how the state, national and global economies are impacting jobs and budgets. Fortunately, Dakota County government has been well managed for decades and is in a stronger position than most. This long-term fiscal conservative approach has allowed us to benefit from the lowest per-capita county property tax levy of all 87 Minnesota counties. This is also due to careful debt management whereby, outside of some affordable housing programs through our Community Development Agency (CDA) Dakota County residents are not burdened with county tax bills just to pay off government debts.
All budget expenses should be and are continually reviewed for efficiencies, cuts or additions. The County Board sets the overall direction and our outstanding professional staff is able to make it work. Our strong financial footing gives us more flexibility to withstand the expected economic stress.
3) How do you feel about the way Dakota County staff and Dakota County Board members correspond with residents? Is there anything you would change to improve access and transparency?
This is an area which always demands continual attention and improvement. As government becomes more complicated it also becomes harder for average citizens to follow government actions. We try to go above and beyond the legal requirements of open meeting laws and public hearings to really enhance public participation. We have active citizen advisory committees in many issue areas. In the current COVID-19 world we have added electronic options and extended timelines for public comment on many of the projects in the works. I believe that we have learned that the ease of access and real doability of electronic communications is helpful and opens up government. Although not a replacement for direct contact, I think this trend should be encouraged to continue even after the public health crisis subsides. It has created more opportunities to watch what we do and this is good. It’s become a Zoom world.
4) Are you concerned that more funding will be needed to address Health and Human Services demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of mental health services, job losses and other issues? Are you satisfied that the 2021 budget addresses issues created by the pandemic? Why or why not? What would you change?
It’s a fact that there are huge financial costs to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is concerned. The federal government has been footing most of the bill thus far as state and local governments distribute CARES Act dollars designed to alleviate some of the initial financial distress. However, ongoing costs will most certainly be borne by state and local governments.
Our 2021 budget setting process is underway and many decisions have yet to be made. It won’t be finalized until December so I can’t tell you how it looks yet. Our goal would be to thread the needle by protecting our quality of life at the lowest tax burden possible. I can tell you with confidence though that we will do what needs to be done to ensure the safety and security of our residents to the best of our ability with or without additional federal or state dollars.
5) What should be the county’s approach toward transportation improvements? How would you prioritize needs?
The Draft Dakota County 2040 Transportation Plan was just released for public comment. It has been a work in progress for a very long time and covers all topics from construction and maintenance to transit systems to pedestrian and bicycle safety. Much of these plans are made possible due to the successful dissolution of the metropolitan Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) just a few years ago. This allows us to use our local dollars for our local needs. What was once controversial has proven very beneficial.
We have just updated our county-city cost share policies to more accurately reflect the changing construction and maintenance needs in different parts of the county. This was a collaborative effort which modernizes our system. I do believe we need to give greater attention to pedestrian safety. As our traffic grows, so does the danger. Safety has to be at the top of the list.
Mary Hamann-Roland
Age: Did not provide
Address: 1069 Baldwin Circle, Apple Valley
Family: Timothy (husband deceased), four children, two sons-in-law, two grandchildren
Occupation: Mayor of Apple Valley
Education: Christ College School of Nursing RN, University of Cincinnati, Portland State University: Communications
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Mayor: Apple Valley- 21 years; District 196: School Board - six years; president: League of Minnesota Cities; president: Minnesota Mayors Association; Metro Cities: Board of Directors; National League of Cities Board of Directors; chair: Livable Communities; vice-chair:Transportation Advisory Board; vice-chair: Dakota Broadband Board; co-chair Dakota County High Performance Partnership
1) Why are you running for the County Board?
I’m a proven leader with proven results; leading Apple Valley as one of Money Magazine’s Best Cities in America, achieving two-AAA bond ratings, street and utility reconstruction with no special assessments, and lowest per capita spending for Dakota County’s largest cities.
I’m ready to: champion parks, trails, open spaces, support well-being, prioritize people focused transportation (safe pedestrian/bike trails), support business expansion for job growth in a safe, healthy county, promote critical skills training for future workforce, explore economical broadband development through private/public partnerships, (faster, reliable tele-education, telemedicine, telebusiness, home internet), and strengthen our city/county partnerships.
2) Dakota County’s budget and levy setting has benefited in recent years by a fast-growing tax base. Are you concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this growth? Why or why not? What portions of the budget could be reviewed for efficiencies or cuts?
Dakota County has an opportunity in these challenging times. Downtown businesses are exploring moving to suburban communities. An intentional climate of opportunity will work to keep our tax base stable, predictable, and sustainable. During these unprecedented times, the county’s debt-to-revenue ratio and AAA bond rating are an advantage. Monetary policy and fiscal policy need to work side by side to stimulate the economy. Strategically investing in what we value for business retention, expansion, and attraction, will help strengthen our tax base. We must be vigilant in our protection of small businesses by keeping their doors open to business. They are the backbone of our communities.
The High Performance Partnership should be activated for our city/county collaboration to leverage our resources. I am committed to a steady course of strong management and good fiscal policies that lead to a stable, predictable, and sustainable economy-protecting our AAA bond rating.
3) How do you feel about the way Dakota County staff and Dakota County Board members correspond with residents? Is there anything you would change to improve access and transparency?
As the next Dakota County commissioner from District 7, I will continue to actively engage with residents as I have done the past 21 years as mayor of Apple Valley. Transparent government is essential to our democracy. I am enthusiastic about how people have reached out to me to share their hopes and dreams for our county.
I look forward to engaging with my fellow commissioners as we build a collaborative team that is effective and achieves results for our county. I have been honored to work with Dakota County administration and staff and believe we have an opportunity to engage people who wish to participate. I am committed to continuous improvement in our county. I’m excited to support county communications in great service delivery with informational videos and social media. A user friendly website to access county budget information and meetings, empowers our residents and businesses to keep stable budgets.
4) Are you concerned that more funding will be needed to address Health and Human Services demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of mental health services, job losses and other issues? Are you satisfied that the 2021 budget addresses issues created by the pandemic? Why or why not? What would you change?
COVID-19 is making an impact on our well being, mental health, and loss of jobs and businesses. Children, families, senior citizens and veterans have disproportionately been impacted. This is a stressful time for us and compounding it with losing a home or your next meal, is devastating. The county’s public health and human services is working at capacity. They are partnering with state agencies and private organizations like The Open Door Pantry, 360 Communities, faith communities and Ally Services.
The 0% levy will challenge us to step up and help one another. I believe our community will rally together and work collaboratively to ensure our most vulnerable are given the opportunity to survive. Our cities, school districts, faith communities, civic organizations, and state/federal partners must be united in this effort, to thrive.
5) What should be the county’s approach toward transportation improvements? How would you prioritize needs?
Transportation focusing on safety and reliability for people is imperative for our future. MVTA should remain a vital part of the transit/transportation network, keeping BRT and local service for our essential workforce, ensuring our businesses remain open. The County Road 42 corridor must keep our neighborhoods in tact, creating safe corridors for pedestrian and bicyclists. Safe connections over and under county roads is crucial in working toward zero deaths. Efficient, safe transportation corridors create opportunity for economic development. I advocate for Orchard Place (400 acres mixed business campus). Surrounded by county roads it is a prime location for business, manufacturing and medical center. In 2021, this will start with a new Lunds & Byerlys. Creating access to attractive, family sustaining, employment for our region also adds to a strong tax base for Dakota County. Strengthening the east/west transportation corridors will connect people to services, jobs, and education like Rosemount Dakota County Technical College.
