Running in District 3 for the Dakota County Board are incumbent Laurie Halverson and Janine Hudson. Both are Eagan residents. District 3 includes a north portion of Eagan, Mendota Heights, Mendota, Lilydale and Sunfish Lake.
Laurie Halverson, incumbent
Age: 53
Family: Spouse Jason, son Kai
Occupation: Dakota County commissioner
Education: LPN Mankato Technical College, B.S. St. Catherine University, attended University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Dakota County commissioner 2020-present; state representative, Minnesota House 2013-2020; Eagan Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission 2003-2009; Wayside Recovery Services Board of Directors, The Link Advisory Board, Eagan Foundation Board of Directors, Pro-Choice Resources Board of Directors, volunteer for ISD 196 schools, the Open Door, Eagan Art Fair
1) What prompted you to seek office?
County government has a big impact on people’s daily lives, and I want to make a meaningful difference for our communities. Counties are responsible for well-known amenities such as parks and trails, roads and bridges, libraries, and natural resources. We also manage vital services such as providing mental health resources, services for people with disabilities, visiting nurse and Birth-to-8 child-wellness programs, senior supports, and affordable housing. I am committed to advancing priorities that improve the health, safety, economic prosperity, and well-being of all residents in our communities.
2) In what area or areas could the county government be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas?
Dakota County is a place where we are constantly innovating to be better and respond to changes on our communities. I am committed to increasing interventions and outcomes in mental health, increasing bike and pedestrian safety and improving Safe Routes to School, improving the delivery of support and care to people with disabilities, and addressing climate change by increasing opportunities for clean energy and protecting natural resources. It is also my priority to look toward equity in all policies, to dismantle racial inequities, and ensure that all people in Dakota County can thrive.
3) The majority of Dakota County residential property values are experiencing double-digit increases in 2023. What do you think the county government should be doing to keep its housing stock affordable? What should be the county’s affordable housing goals?
Dakota County is a fast-growing and high-demand area, which impacts property values. It is important the we manage property taxes in a fiscally responsible matter. Dakota County continues to be the lowest tax county in the metro region, and we carry no debt.
I believe that people who work in our communities should be able to afford to live in our communities, so taking steps to make housing stock affordable is important. This includes investing in building and managing affordable housing. We must also ensure that people have access to affordable housing throughout their lives — from workforce housing, to family townhomes, to senior living — it is vital that we respond to the demand for affordable housing by investing in appropriate infrastructure. We also work to help families prepare for home ownership and help them get started building equity, which leads to long-term investments in our communities.
4) Assess Dakota County’s delivery of community services to residents facing a personal or financial crisis. What changes, if any, would you suggest in staffing or delivery of service in these areas?
Mental health issues are impacting many families today. At Dakota County we are adding additional staff, increasing crisis intervention resources, growing partnerships with law enforcement, and creating new facilities for acute care and long-term support. I am advocating for increased staff and resources to meet demand and to increase prevention approaches by addressing issues upstream — before a crisis begins.
Systems that deliver care to people with disabilities are also under tremendous strain. I am working to improve delivery care models and staffing to ensure that people with disabilities get the supports they need to thrive in community.
The county is also a vital backstop to families facing financial and housing concerns. There are emergency supports available to help people get back on their feet, and I am committed to increasing opportunities for affordable housing to ensure that workers and families can put down roots and grown on our communities.
Janine Hudson
Age: 56
Family: Five children and two grandchildren.
Occupation: Human Service Representative Senior - Hennepin County
Education: BS in consumer homemaking, family life education and parent education at Mankato State University.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Girl Scout leader, community coordinator and trainer; Boy Scout assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 446; Family Based Service Provider Board treasurer, member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran choir and assist in coordinating Wednesday night suppers; precinct chair, treasurer and delegate for many years.
1) What prompted you to seek office?
The county needs to stop outsourcing social services to nonprofits. There is little oversight, the county underfunds them, which reduces services. A client who spoke to me had four different social workers in one year and no in-home services. In-house social workers will improve services.
To address homelessness, especially among the elderly and veterans, Dakota County needs to provide shelter for its residents.
As the mother, daughter and granddaughter of veterans, I support veterans having a priority.
I own hunting firearms and support common-sense gun laws.
I support law enforcement, clean air and water, and county parks should stay wild.
2) In what area or areas could the county government be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas?
The county government is responsible to care for its people. While attending open forums, the current board members brag about balancing the budget when homelessness is increasing and mental health services are almost nonexistent. The county tries to house people in group homes at a cost to state taxpayers of $100,000 per year instead of providing in-home services. The county does not even have a mental health hospital in all of Dakota County. Residents are told to go elsewhere for services. I am the only person running for county commissioner who has any social services experience. I will stop the penny wise pound foolishness of the county.
Dakota County needs to open a shelter for single adults and phase out paying for hotel stays.
3) The majority of Dakota County residential property values are experiencing double-digit increases in 2023. What do you think the county government should be doing to keep its housing stock affordable? What should be the county’s affordable housing goals?
The commissioners in Dakota County need to look at making sure affordable housing is being built. I live in Eagan. The first homes built in Eagan were ranch style homes with 900 to 1,200 square feet. These are the homes we need to build so our young people, like my children, can afford a starter home. The values of our homes were recently assessed at the height of the low interest rush. The county took advantage of homeowners by using recent sale value to determine the tax value. Since interest rates are now up, sale prices are beginning to decrease. The county should look at reassessing property tax values.
4) Assess Dakota County’s delivery of community services to residents facing a personal or financial crisis. What changes, if any, would you suggest in staffing or delivery of service in these areas?
The No. 1 thing the County Board needs to do is stop outsourcing.
Dakota County needs to look at providing a 16-bed hospital to care for its mental health clients. These hospitals are managed and run by the state of Minnesota. We also need adult shelters. We need to build modest homes. The county should provide affordable housing using GRH funding, state and federal dollars as much as possible.
On a happier note: Dakota County has individual workers for the financial services that assist the poor. It is very helpful for clients to reach out to their individual worker and get the benefits they so desperately need.
Dakota County has well maintained and beautiful parks. There is nothing more wonderful than taking a long walk in Lebanon Hills, enjoying the breathtaking fall colors. I hope to enjoy the beauty of nature that God has given us for years to come.
