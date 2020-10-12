NAMI Dakota County will host a Dakota County Board candidate forum Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 7-9 p.m. This virtual forum will give Dakota County residents the chance to hear from Dakota County Board candidates as they address the challenges facing adults and children impacted by mental illnesses. Julie Bluhm, executive director of Guild, will serve as moderator.
One of every five people will experience a mental illness in their lifetime. Many support services for people with a mental illness are administered at the county level, so it is important for voters to know their candidate’s views about mental health services.
Attending are expected to be: District 3 Diane Anderson and Laurie Halverson, District 4 Joe Atkins, District 5 Liz Workman, and District 7 Mary Hamann-Roland, and Chris Gerlach (not confirmed yet).
Each candidate will be asked a series of questions about issues of concern for people living with mental illnesses and their families. To submit a question to be asked at the forum, email namidakotacounty@namimn.org.
Online via Zoom Registration Link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEudOqvqDwiGta3KRcf4-ZMYJV5WQVa59sK
After registering, one will get an email with login details.
For more about NAMI Dakota County, go to namidakotacounty.org.
