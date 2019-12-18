The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Dec. 17, to reduce the recommended 2020 property tax levy increase and approved next year’s county budget. The operating budget was set at $278 million and includes funding to address growing service demands and housing needs.
Commissioners had approved a preliminary levy increase of 2.9 percent but found additional savings to lower the final levy increase to 2.8 percent. For the second year in a row, the board voted to not collect a Regional Rail Authority tax levy, providing further relief to county property taxpayers.
The 2020 property tax levy was set at $144.6 million. Dakota County will have the lowest county tax per capita in Minnesota for the fifth-straight year, and its tax rate will remain the lowest of the seven metro counties.
“We’re funding our priorities and making sure we respond in a fiscally responsible way to the increased demand for services that we’re mandated by the state to provide,” County Board Chair Liz Workman said. “At the same time, we’re looking out for our property taxpayers.”
Under the approved budget and levy, a typical Dakota County home valued at $280,200 that sees a 6.2 percent increase in market value will pay about $10.35 more in county tax next year. The levy impact to property owners is softened by 7.7-percent growth in the county property tax base. This will be the seventh consecutive year of growth in the tax base.
All spending, including the operating budget and capital improvement projects such as road construction and building maintenance, will total $453.5 million. New operating budget funds will support full-time nursing services in youth and adult correctional facilities, operation costs for the Cahill Place supportive housing development under construction in Inver Grove Heights and additional staff to handle increased caseloads in social services and other programs the county is mandated to provide.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search budget.
