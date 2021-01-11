More than 1,000 health care workers and long-term care residents, staff part of first phase
Dakota County received its first COVID-19 vaccine doses and has started vaccinating health care workers.
The county received a shipment of 2,100 vaccine doses last week, enough for 1,050 individuals to complete the two-dose process in the first vaccination phase. This phase includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
The county is partnering with Homeland Health Specialists and Bluestone Physician Services to administer the vaccine and is following state and federal vaccination guidelines. Vaccinations started Tuesday, Dec. 29, including 30 Homeland Health staff and 20 Dakota County Public Health staff who will help vaccinate others in the coming weeks.
Clinics for the first vaccination phase will continue in early January. As more doses are delivered, the county will vaccinate more health care workers followed by essential workers such as firefighters, law enforcement, educators and transportation workers. In later phases, individuals with health conditions that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 also will be vaccinated, followed by the general population.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search covid vaccine.
