A 26-year-old Farmington man has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder “with intent, not premeditated” in connection with an Oct. 27 triple homicide in Farmington.
The Dakota Count Attorney’s Office says Blake Thomas Maloney allegedly killed three family members –mother, 53-year-old Tracy Maloney of Lakeville; his father, 55-year-old Jack Maloney of Farmington; and his brother, 23-year-old Scott Maloney of Farmington.
“At this time there is no known motive as to why (Blake Maloney) murdered his family members. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tracy Maloney, Jack Maloney, and Scott Maloney, for their great loss,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement.
According to the criminal complaint, police believe the following occurred:
Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2021, a Farmington police officer was dispatched to the home of Jack Maloney on a request to check the welfare of Tracy Maloney, who had gone to her ex-husband’s house in Farmington on that date to visit her sons, Blake and Scott Maloney. The officer arrived at the home and knocked on the door which was partially open. The officer could hear sounds from inside and
then Blake answered the door. The officer asked if Tracy was present in the home, and Blake replied that she was. The officer asked if he could talk to Tracy Maloney and Blake invited the officer into the home.
Blake then raised his hands above his head and allgedly said, “I did something. I murdered them or something”. When the officer confirmed Blake was talking about his mother , he placed Blake in handcuffs for officer safety and asked where Tracy
Maloney was located. Blake allegely said, “She’s up there,” indicating the upper level of the home.
Blake allegedly said he killed his mother with a hammer, and “I didn’t want to use the AR…I killed Scott, they’re not my family.”
In checking the home, the officer found Tracy Maloney unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a yoga mat over her face. She had numerous contusions on her face and there was a large amount of blood on the floor. The officer observed several traumatic injuries to her head consistent with blows from a hammer.
The officer was unable to locate a pulse and determined she was deceased. Based on Blake’s comments that he had killed other people, the officer went through the home to see if anyone else was injured or deceased. The officer went to the basement where he found a man’s body covered with blankets on a bed. The male, identified as Jack Maloney, had an apparent gunshot wound to his head.
The officer next went to the second level of the home, saw several closed doors with holes in the and checked rooms by opening the doors. In one of the bedrooms, he found the body of another man, identified as Scott Maloney, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers found a hammer with apparent blood on it located at the top of a garbage can in the living room. They also found an AR-15 style rifle in the living room leaning against the couch.
During the interview, Blake allegedly told police that he didn’t believe “Jack, Tracy and Scott” were his family. He killed his brother first by shooting him in the head. He next shot and killed his father by shooting him in the head with an AR-15. He shot and killed his father and brother a couple of days before his mother came to the house on Oct. 27. He allegedly said he killed his mother with a hammer because he did not want to use the gun anymore.
Bail was set in the amount of $2 million without conditions ($1.5 million with conditions) by Dakota County District
Court Judge Kathryn Messerich. Maloney’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 12, in Hastings.
